CONWAY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Horry County said they are searching for a man wanted for murder in the death of a retired policeman.
The killing happened Thursday evening on Long Branch Road near Conway.
Deputies said they are searching for Eric Kwajae-Mikhail Faulk, 22, of Conway.
Faulk may be driving a 2004 Chevrolet K1500 Silverado with SC tag FFL-471.
He is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him deputies say do not approach him and instead contact 911 immediately.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office said James Odell Cochran, 65, of Conway was killed.
Deputies said he was a retried Conway police officer.
"Our hearts go out to the Conway Police Department, South Carolina family as they mourn the loss of Cochran, who served with their department for many years before retiring from service. Please join us in supporting them through this loss," Horry County deputies posted on Facebook.
Anyone with information about Faulk’s whereabouts is asked to call 843-915-8477.
