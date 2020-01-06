ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says deputies are on Amity Road in search of a person they say took off on foot when a detective pulled up behind their vehicle.
Details are limited at the moment, however, deputies say a detective pulled up behind the suspect - who they say was in a stolen vehicle.
The suspect driver stopped driving, and took off on foot into the woods near Amity Road near Dorothy Trail.
Several law enforcement officials are on scene, actively searching for the suspect.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates.
MORE NEWS:
Deputies seize 39 dogs amid investigation into possible 'puppy mill' operation at Greenville property
No bond for suspect accused of killing 20-year-old who was defending his mom during domestic dispute in Anderson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.