SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Solicitor Barry Barnette said a Moore man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in a fatal home invasion.
A jury found Jarvis T. Stripling, 33, guilty of first-degree burglary, attempted armed robbery and two counts of kidnapping after a three-day trial.
The crimes occurred in the early morning hours of Feb. 11, 2017.
Spartanburg police responded to a report of a home invasion with gunshots fired about 5 a.m. on Feb. 11, 2017. Spartanburg police arrived to find Francisco “Frankie” Javier Villar, 28, dead inside the Marlboro Road residence with two gunshot wounds.
“Through the ensuing investigation, officers learned that Stripling and one other man armed themselves with guns and entered the home with the intent of committing a robbery with the help of a third accomplice,” Barnette stated in a news release.
Villar fired gunshots at the intruders but he was killed in the resulting shootout.
“Surveillance video captured Stripling and his accomplices enter the home and leave,” Barnette said.
Witnesses also helped investigators identify Stripling and Rayshon Lamar Smith, 27, as suspects. Smith was found at the hospital receiving treatment for an injury to his ear sustained in the gun fight. Smith pleaded guilty to murder and other violent charges in August and also received a 30-year prison sentence.
