ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday morning, the second man charged in connection with the disappearance and death of Leonna Wright went before a judge in Anderson County.
Monday, Donnie Roderick Jones was transferred to the Anderson County Detention Center around noon.
At his hearing Tuesday morning, Jones was informed of his rights and the charges he is facing.
Leonna Wright's grandmother, Julia Sullivan, addressed the court saying, "I want him to know, that I don't know him, but whatever you know, about what happened to her, it's time to tell. We've been living with this too long. We need to end this. You need to let us know, so we can move on with our lives. We've been suffering for a long time. And I know you know."
Following the family's comments, Jones declined to address the court.
The judge set Jones' surety bond at $5,000 per charge for a total of $10,000.
Jones still has a hold on him from the South Carolina Department of Corrections. The judge informed Jones he would be returned there to serve the remaining portion of his previous sentence. At that time the judge said Jones will be able to post bond for these charges.
According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Jones is expected to be released from jail on his previous charges by August 8, 2020.
Jones is charged with accessory after the fact and destruction or desecration of human remains. He was serving time in the South Carolina Department of Corrections for another offense when those warrants were signed.
According to the arrest warrants, Jones removed Leonna's body from the apartment "with intentions to destroy or damage the remains of the 1-year-old infant child."
Travis Jones, Donnie's brother, is charged with Murder/ Homicide by child abuse.
Both men are charged in the death of 1-year-old Leonna Wright, who disappeared on the night of June 6, 2015 from her home in Pendleton.
The case went unsolved until earlier this month when deputies finally announced arrests in the case.
PREVIOUSLY - ACSO charges two in death of Leonna Wright, including man originally named person of interest
