ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The second man charged in connection with the disappearance and death of Leonna Wright has been transferred to the Anderson County Detention Center, officials confirmed Monday.
Donnie Roderick Jones was booked into the Anderson County Jail around noon. Officials said he will go before a judge on Tuesday.
Donnie Jones was charged with accessory after the fact and destruction or desecration of human remains. He was serving time in the South Carolina Department of Corrections for another offense when those warrants were signed.
According to the arrest warrants, Jones removed Leonna's body from the apartment "with intentions to destroy or damage the remains of the 1-year-old infant child."
Travis Jones, Donnie's brother, is charged with Murder/ Homicide by child abuse.
Both men are charged in the death of 1-year-old Leonna Wright, who disappeared on the night of June 6, 2015 from her home in Pendleton.
The case went unsolved until earlier this month when deputies finally announced arrests in the case.
PREVIOUSLY - ACSO charges two in death of Leonna Wright, including man originally named person of interest
