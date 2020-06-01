SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) The Oconee County Sheriff's Office arrested a 24-year-old man in connection to a burglary at a Utica Mill Hill residence in April.
Deputies say the incident took place on April 26. They responded to the home in reference to a disturbance regarding items reportedly burglarized from a residence - including electronics and clothing items.
Through their investigation, deputies identified Robert Wesley Quarles II as the suspect and took him into custody on May 29.
Quarles II is facing a first degree burglary and grand larceny charge. He remains in the Oconee County Detention Center on a combined $30,000 surety bond.
Deputies say some of the items taken were recovered had been taken from other Utica Mill Hill, and returned to the owners. Though, the investigation remains ongoing.
