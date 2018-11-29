SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Seneca police had one job Wednesday: find a suspect with outstanding bench warrants at a residence on Lindsay Road. When they went to execute the warrants, however, they ended up bring back more to the station than expected.
Police were originally sent to arrest 33-year-old Anthony Moriece Black. His original bench warrants were for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. When officers arrived at his house, they found Black, three other men, and a haul of drugs.
Specifically, the officers seized several grams of narcotics believed to include marijuana, meth, ecstasy, and other scheduled controlled substances. A photo shows a handgun was also part of the haul.
Black was taken into custody for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute alongside his bench warrant.
Meanwhile, Daniel Dennis Roman, a 27-year-old from Walhalla, was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Daniel Jerome Watson, a 34-year-old from Seneca, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, 3rd degree possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
One man at the scene, Cameron Jones, was taken in by SPD and was placed on hold for the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.
