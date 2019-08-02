SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Seneca Police have arrested two individuals in reference to an armed home invasion.
On August 1, police responded to a home along Woodland Drive in reference to the break in.
Witnesses said that individuals entered the house, presented firearms, held the occupants at gunpoint, discharged the firearms in an attempt to open a safe, stole cellphones, and fled the area.
Investigation led police to a house on South Townville Street, where officers located two suspects. They also located the firearms used in the robbery.
One suspect was found to be a 16-year-old juvenile male, who was taken to the juvenile detention center in Columbia, S.C.
The other suspect was identified as 18-year-old Elisha Busby, who was transported to Oconee County Detention Center.
Both suspects have been charged with burglary 1st degree, armed robbery, kidnapping, safe cracking and possession of a firearm during commission of a violent crime.
