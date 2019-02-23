SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Seneca police officer was hit from behind early Saturday morning by a person police say is suspect of driving drunk.
Viewers tipped FOX Carolina off to the scene just before 1 a.m. when they saw the scene unfold at a nearby gas station. We reached out to Seneca police chief John Covington for details, and he clarified the situation.
According to Covington, a Seneca patrol vehicle was struck in the rear by another driver on Highway 123. He says the driver is suspected of driving drunk and that both his officer and the suspect driver were being checked out by EMS as of writing. Covington says the suspect driver may have also hit the building that houses Mullen's Irish Pub.
Neither the officer nor the suspect driver have been named.
Covington says he will release more later in the morning when it becomes available.
Stay tuned for developments on this story from FOX Carolina.
