SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Oconee County Coroner Office and Seneca Police Department reported today from SLED that a DNA comparison on file has matched the DNA profile established from the body found in late June.
The decedent is formerly from Easley and 55 years of age.
The daughter has been contacted and informed of the death of her mother.
Family requested the office to withhold the name until tomorrow to allow for additional family members to be contacted.
