ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - A serial bank robber who hit banks in North and South Carolina has been sentenced to 130 months in federal prison.
The judge sentenced 65-year-old John Howard Johnson on Tuesday.
Johnson robbed the four banks between July and August 2019.
The fist bank was a BB&T in Charleston, SC; then a First Bank in Wilmington, NC; followed by a BB&T in Mount Holly, NC; and lastly, a TD Bank in Hendersonville.
Court documents revealed Johnson used a note at the Hendersonville bank that read, “This is not a joke, I have a gun, I will kill you.”
MORE - Man wanted for Hendersonville bank robbery arrested in Pigeon Forge, TN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.