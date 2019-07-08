HENDERSON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Detectives with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office have arrested a suspect in a series of burglaries into local storage units.
The arrest followed authorities receiving several reports of breaking & entering to storage buildings in the Edneyville community on June 5, 2019 and June 22, 2019.
The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Duane Harold Burgess.
Burgess has been charged with five counts of felony breaking and entering, five county of felony larceny after breaking and entering, one count of felony of obtaining property by false pretense, one count of possession of stolen property.
Burgess is currently confined in the Henderson County Detention Center under a $130,000 secured bond.
Detectives say the investigation is still ongoing and more charges are expected.
