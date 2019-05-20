UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) Crews were on scene Monday night in Union County after a house caught fire.
The home, located on Cross Keys Highway, was nearly destroyed by the blaze. Cross Keys Fire Department was one of the departments to respond to the scene.
The cause of the fire, and if there were any injuries, are unknown at this time.
We've reached out to officials for information on the incident. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
