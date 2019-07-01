ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson police took to Facebook on Monday asking for help tracking down a man wanted on a criminal sexual conduct charge.
Police shared a mug shot of Shawn Michael Wallace, 36.
Wallace is 6’3” tall and weighs 155 pounds.
On Tuesday, police confirmed he is in custody.
