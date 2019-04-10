COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - A sexual trauma center in South Carolina is cancelling an event after they say multiple threats were called in.
Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands, a nonprofit center in Columbia, says they've cancelled the 10th Annual Walk A Mile In Their Shoes event at the South Carolina State House, which was slated for Thursday. The cancellation was prompted by several calls phoned in to the center's 24-hour hotline on Wednesday that threatened to harm the center's staff and organization.
The center says they are working with local law enforcement to ensure safety for staff, clients, and those who support the center. The event's cancellation was also necessary because the center says the case is not yet resolved.
Regardless, the center says everyone should continue to support survivors in communities across the state.
The full statement from Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands follows:
On Tuesday, April 9, 2019, Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands (STSM) received on our 24-hour hotline several calls threatening harm to our staff and organization.
We have faith in our local law enforcement to ensure our safety and provide security. We are grateful for their continued investigation into these threats.
As this case is not yet resolved and as our primary responsibility is advancing the health and well being of our clients, staff, and those who support our work in the community, we choose to cancel tomorrow's Walk A Mile In Their Shoes at the South Carolina State House.
We make this decision out of an abundance of caution. The daily work of STSM continues. We encourage everyone to use their voice to support survivors in our families and communities.
Mary Dell Hayes, executive director of STSM, says the cancellation is disappointing, but there's still plenty of opportunities for supporters to speak out.
"We hope that even though we can’t Walk a Mile in Their Shoes at the SC State House tomorrow, folks will have their own walk a mile with colleagues and family members and share those conversations with us at SCTSM using #WhyIWalk and #SCWAM," said Hayes. "Let’s identify ways that we can support survivors in our community and better identify and prevent violence."
