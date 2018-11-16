GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood County deputies are investigating after a child and two adults were found dead Friday morning, according to Sheriff Dennis Kelly.
Kelly said three victims were found deceased at a home on Perch Street.
Deputies were called to the home at 10:01 a.m.
Kelly said all three of the victims were found with gunshot wounds to the head.
The victims included an adult male, an adult female, and a juvenile. Kelly said investigators don't yet know how long the victims had been there.
Coroner Sonny Cox released the name of the deceased adults Friday afternoon. He also revealed the child victim was an 8-year-old girl, but did not release her name.
The adult female was identified as Natasha Dawn McDonald, 44.
The male was identified as Michael Dante Frazier, 30.
Autopsies have been scheduled to aid in the investigation.
The time, cause, and manner of the deaths are still pending.
Sheriff Kelly said deputies had not been called out to the home before. Deputies are interviewing neighbors to try and establish a timeline.
No other details were immediately available.
