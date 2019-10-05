NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says two children who were reportedly abducted by their non-custodial father have been found safe and the suspect is now in custody.
According to SLED, Tommir and Ommira Toland were abducted by their non-custodial father, Tommy Toland, from a residence on Brown Chapel Circle in Newberry, South Carolina at 10:00 a.m. on October 5.
Officials say Toland is a registered sex offender, and had threatened to kill his family and burn their house.
The suspect, Tommy Lee Toland, was taken into custody around 4:00 pm in Calhoun County.
Toland has residences listed in Orangeburg, Calhoun, Columbia, and Florida, the sheriff’s office noted.
Deputies have charged Toland with burglary and two counts of kidnapping.
CHILDREN LOCATED
The Newberry County Sheriff's Office says they were able to safely locate the two young children. The children are now in the care of Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, while the family is en route to pick them up.
