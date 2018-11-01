ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride said a suspect is in custody after reportedly taking a taxi van to a home on Morningside Drive where a shooting occurred Thursday afternoon.
McBride said the suspect and the victim got into an argument.
During the argument, the suspect is accused of shooting the victim in the arm.
McBride said the suspect then got into the taxi van and was driven away.
Deputies were able to stop the van within minutes and take the suspect in custody.
McBride said the taxi driver was also detained until deputies could determine if that driver was involved in any way.
