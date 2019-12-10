Gaffney, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies say they have located an adult who was supposed to be watching a child found wandering alone on Lime Street.
According to the sheriff's office, around 11:15 p.m., a small child was found wandering near the hospital.
Sheriff Steve Mueller said deputies would be making an arrest related to the incident and that details would be released later.
We'll update as more information becomes available.
