PHOTOS: Deputies arrest 2 after dogs found kept in boxes, locked to heavy chains
Deputies said five dogs were being kept horrible conditions: in wooden boxes or padlocked to heavy chains without food or water. 2 people were arrested in the case. (Source: LCSO)
Reynolds said deputies found the animals at a home on Wofford Shoals Road on September 13.
The dogs had no food, water, or shelter. Two were found with heavy chains around their necks, and one chain was padlocked around the dog’s neck so tightly that deputies had to call the Durbin Creek Fire Department to cut the lock.
Two other dogs were found in a wooden box with no food or water.
The fifth dog was wandering the property off its chain.
Reynolds said Brandon and Robin Hayes were arrested Monday and charged with ill treatment of animals.
