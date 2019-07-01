MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies are searching for a couple believed to be using a stolen debit card and they need the public's help identifying them.
On Thursday, June 27th, a person reported that someone had used their debit card at a Dollar General in Pleasant Gardens and Riverside Convenience Store on U.S. 70 West.
The two suspects pictured were caught on camera using the card at Riverside.
Anyone with information concerning the identity of the suspects is asked to call Detective Patrick Guion at 652-2237 or text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777.
