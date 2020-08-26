TOWNVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that SLED has taken over the investigation into a double homicide in Townville from over the weekend, in which a man and woman were found dead after a camper went up in flames.
Coroner Greg Shore said his office was called around 4:15 p.m. to the scene along Cedar Grove Road in Townville.
Townville VFD chief Billy McAdams confirmed to FOX Carolina his firefighters responded, and that Anderson County deputies and the Fire Investigation team were looking into what happened as well
A news release sent to our newsroom at 7:40 p.m. Saturday from ACSO confirmed the two bodies found belonged to a man and a woman, who were found dead inside the camper. Neither victim has been identified at this time.
The coroner later identified the victims as 57-year-old Billy Ray Johnson and 30-year-old Amy Jo Lambert, and said both were found with gunshot wounds. The coroner's report characterized their deaths as a double homicide.
ACSO noted one of the victims had a vehicle that was no longer at the residence where the fire happened. On Sunday, ACSO says the van was located.
On Sunday, ACSO sent a release asking for the public's help in finding a person of interest in the case. Deputies say McKenzie Maxine Carey, who sometimes goes by the name Trudy, is someone they want to talk to. Later Sunday evening, ACSO said she had been located.
On Wednesday, ACSO said that investigators determined a person possibly connected to the case has a family member who works for the sheriff's office. Due to that information, Sheriff Chad McBride asked SLED to take over the investigation to avoid any conflict of interest.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information should call 864-260-4405 and reference case number 2020-49934.
Stay tuned for updates.
