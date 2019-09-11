UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Union County Sheriff's Office said they were able to arrest a man, armed with a long butcher knife, less than eight hours after he reportedly robbed the Arthur State Bank Tuesday afternoon.
Sheriff David Taylor said the male suspect entered the bank with the knife around 2:36 p.m. Deputies arrived on scene less than two minutes later.
No one was hurt in the robbery but the suspect fled with cash.
The man ran toward an area where parents were waiting to pick up children from school, Taylor said. Schools were placed on lockdown until deputies determined the area was safe.
Through their investigation, deputies say they were able to determine the suspect left the scene in a vehicle at a car wash across the street from the scene of the crime.
Surveillance photos of the suspect were sent out to the public, and soon, Sheriff Taylor says concerned citizens identified the man as 51-year-old Frank Mills.
Deputies tracked Mills down and, after interviewing him at the Sheriff's Office, they say direct evidence had been established that linked Mills to the robbery.
Mills was transported to the Union County Jail and charged with armed robbery, and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He's currently awaiting a bond hearing.
Sheriff Taylor says Mills has a long list of prior convictions, including three for armed robbery with a deadly weapon dating back to 1984.
Taylor credits the quick apprehension of Mills to the response of his deputies, along with vital information obtained from concerned citizens and bank employees.
