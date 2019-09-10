UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Union County sheriff said bloodhounds are searching for a robbery suspect after the Arthur State Bank on Lockhart Highway was robbed Tuesday afternoon.
Sheriff David Taylor said one suspect is wanted.
No one was hurt in the robbery but the suspect fled with cash.
No other details were immediately available.
