ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Anderson County deputies said three people have been charged after a shootout left two people injured Wednesday morning
Sheriff Chad McBride said deputies were called to the Hilltop Motel on US 29 South around 10 a.m.
Deputies arrived to find one victim, who had suffered at least one gunshot wound. That person was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.
A second victim was later found and taken to the hospital. Sheriff McBride said surgery was required for their injuries.
McBride said investigators learned two groups met up behind the motel and a fight ensued. At least seven people were involved.
The fight quickly escalated and became a shootout. McBride said several shots were fired. Deputies were able to stop vehicles containing the others involved.
Five people were detained and interviewed following the incident.
Later Wednesday afternoon, Sheriff McBride said three people were arrested and charged as a result of their investigation.
Jordan C. Kinard and Cannon L. Owens are charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, as well as unlawful carrying of a pistol.
Tyler S. Brooks was charged with assault and battery first degree.
All three were transported to the Anderson County Detention Center. Their mugshots were not immediately available.
