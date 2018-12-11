GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said three suspects have been charged after a woman was killed and a man was hurt in a December 1 burglary and shooting at a Gaffney home.
Around 4:42 a.m. deputies said they were dispatched to Concord Acres Drive in Gaffney in response to a shooting with injuries.
Upon arrival, deputies say they found a man and a woman shot inside a residence. The woman had passed away from her injuries, while the man was transported to Spartanburg Regional.
Investigators said information shows that three armed men wearing ski masks broke into the home demanding money. When the victims refused, investigators say they were shot.
Deputies do not believe this was a random act of violence - they say the victims and suspects may have known each other prior to the attack.
The Cherokee County Coroner later identified the female victim as 61-year-old Janet Jean Smith. Coroner Dennis Fowlers says Smith died at the scene.
On December 11, 2018, Sheriff Mueller announced three men had been charged in the case.
The sheriff said James Welton Byers Jr. was arrested on Dec. 5.
The second suspect, Dewayne Lipscomb, was located in Cleveland County, NC, and arrested on Dec. 6.
The third man, Robert Bunyan Hollis Jr., was located in Gaffney and arrested on Dec. 10.
All three suspect were charged with murder, attempted murder, burglary, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
