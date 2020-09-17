SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright confirmed Thursday morning that the original charges for two men accused of firing shots at deputies early Sunday morning had been reduced.
Wright also wanted to emphasize that "this was not a false arrest," the sheriff said in a phone call.
The sheriff's office said previously that the shooting happened around 4:15 a.m. in Inman. Two deputies were reportedly in a parking lot along Accurate Way at the time, which runs parallel to I-26. SCSO said, without warning, the deputies heard several gunshots and saw muzzle flashes from the direction of I-26 East. The deputies then moved from their parked positions and heard more gunshots. They called it in to dispatch, and SCSO said one of several deputies who responded to the scene saw a green Chevrolet Camaro driving fast on the eastbound lanes of the interstate, away from the area.
A traffic stop was performed on the vehicle, and two men were taken into custody: 23-year-old Tarus Mallory and 22-year-old Akymzee Holbert.
Both men were charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
On Thursday, a magistrate court employee confirmed those initial charges had been dropped and a new charge of aggravated breach of peace had been filed for both men.
Mallory and Holbert were both released from jail on Wednesday, the court employee confirmed.
FOX Carolina spoke to both men on Thursday. Mallory said he was also cited for driving under suspension and Holbert faces a charge of simple marijuana possession as well.
Wright was not in the office Thursday and could not immediately provide additional information.
Wright did participate in a radio interview Thursday on Rejoice 96.9, in which he stated that the suspects claimed they were not actually shooting at deputies, but that they admitted to firing shots.
Wright said there was not enough evidence to prove attempted murder in a court of law, but Wright said he was confident that aggravated breach of peace could be proven and that is why the charges were dropped.
The sheriff's office released the updated warrants in the case, which accuse both men of discharging a firearm from a moving vehicle.
The sheriff's office also released an updated incident report which stated, that after re-interviewing the suspects, examining the scene in daylight, and canvassing nearby businesses for surveillance video, "not enough evidence exists that either suspect intentionally fired weapons at either deputy."
The report concludes by stating that after a consultation with the solicitor's office, the charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime were dismissed.
FOX Carolina has also reached out to the solicitor's office for an update in this case.
