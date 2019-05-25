GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A suspect is in custody after a chase starting in Charlotte, North Carolina ended with a crash near Gaffney, South Carolina, troopers say.
South Carolina Highway Patrol says an armed robbery suspect on the run from Charlotte police was finally stopped after crashing near Gaffney Saturday night.
According to SCHP, Charlotte-Mecklenberg police tried to stop a person driving a red Ford, but the suspect gave chase on I-85. However, the chase would eventually cross the state line between North and South Carolina, prompting CMPD to call on SCHP for help.
From there, SCHP took up the chase on I-85 southbound. SCHP says Gaffney police deployed spike strips on the suspect's car at exit 92, but the suspect kept going.
Eventually, troopers say the suspect rear-ended an SCHP car and went off the right side of the roadway, crashing near Gaffney. Troopers say the suspect was apprehended without further incident.
The SCHP arrested the suspect and identified him as Kenneth Lewis Massey, 28-years old.
Massey has been charged for third-degree Assault and Battery, Failure to Stop for Blue Light, Driving Under Suspension, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and second-degree Domestic Violence.
