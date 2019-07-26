Daryl Crossley

Daryl Crossley is accused of DUI and immediately resigned from the Cherokee Co. Sheriff's Office after his release from jail. This person is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

 (Photo: Spartanburg Co. Detention Center/ July 26, 2019)

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County sheriff Steve Mueller says a deputy has resigned after being arrested for DUI in Spartanburg County.

Mueller says 29-year-old Daryl Crossley was arrested by SCHP at 5:30 a.m. on July 26. Crossley was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center and released later in the day around 1:30 p.m.

After his release, Mueller says Crossley immediately submitted his resignation. He had been with CCSO since April 2017.

“Our staff is reminded on a regular basis that we must follow the laws and our actions as law enforcement officers must always be above reproach. Under no circumstances should anyone ever drive a motor vehicle while under the influence," said Mueller. "The former officer exercised poor judgement and decision making when he chose to drive. His arrest in no way should not take away from all the hard work and dedication of all the officers that are doing things right on a daily basis in this noble profession. The great men and women of the Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center will continue to serve with Honor, Professionalism, Excellence, Dedication and above all with Integrity.”

Mueller has directed all questions regarding Crossley's arrest to SCHP.

Seven killed after earthquakes hit Philippines

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.