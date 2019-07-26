CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County sheriff Steve Mueller says a deputy has resigned after being arrested for DUI in Spartanburg County.
Mueller says 29-year-old Daryl Crossley was arrested by SCHP at 5:30 a.m. on July 26. Crossley was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center and released later in the day around 1:30 p.m.
After his release, Mueller says Crossley immediately submitted his resignation. He had been with CCSO since April 2017.
“Our staff is reminded on a regular basis that we must follow the laws and our actions as law enforcement officers must always be above reproach. Under no circumstances should anyone ever drive a motor vehicle while under the influence," said Mueller. "The former officer exercised poor judgement and decision making when he chose to drive. His arrest in no way should not take away from all the hard work and dedication of all the officers that are doing things right on a daily basis in this noble profession. The great men and women of the Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center will continue to serve with Honor, Professionalism, Excellence, Dedication and above all with Integrity.”
Mueller has directed all questions regarding Crossley's arrest to SCHP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.