CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller announced one of his sheriff's deputies has been relieved of his duties after being arrested for domestic violence and misconduct.
Sheriff Mueller said he and Chief Deputy Stephens met with the spouse of Timothy Dewayne Brasier, 49, on Friday, April 26. She alleged Brasier had engaged in domestic violence over the last few months.
Credible evidence and information was provided, leading to the immediate suspension of Brasier without pay. Mueller says he handed over his weapons, badge and vehicle Friday afternoon.
Brasier worked with the Sheriff's Office for nearly 19 years, having been hired in October 2000.
SLED was notified, and asked to independently investigate. The investigation began Monday morning, and an arrest warrant was obtained later that day for domestic violence third degree.
Brasier was booked into the detention center around 11:00 p.m. Mueller says he was subsequently terminated from the Sheriff's Office.
In addition to his domestic violence charge, SLED announced later Tuesday that he was also charged for misconduct in office.
The charge stems from allegations that Brasier engaged in sexual activities while on duty.
A bond hearing was scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
"We would ask the community to pray for all impacted as a result of this incident," Sheriff Mueller said. "This incident should remind and show the public that we have no problem in asking for an investigation or arresting any employee who thinks they are above the law and we will always to what is right to protect our officers' and our agencies' integrity."
