Greenville County, S.C (FOX Carolina) -- Investigators have made an arrest in the fatal Chipwood Lane shooting that happened on February 2nd, the Sheriff's Office released.
During the course of the investigation, officials learned that Mayfield (the suspect) and Pruitt (the victim) had agreed to meet for a drug deal on Chipwood Lane.
When Pruitt exited his vehicle, he approached a car occupied by Mayfield and at least one other suspect, before being shot.
Pruitt was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Mayfield has been charged with Murder, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime and Criminal Conspiracy. He remains in the Greenville County Detention Center on no bond.
The investigation is ongoing as investigators try to identify additional parties involved. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
