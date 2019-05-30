ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Crews are working to clean up coal after several CSX trains derailed Thursday evening in Abbeville.
Sheriff Ray Watson confirms to FOX Carolina about 10 to 15 cars are off the tracks near Briarwood Road. According to Watson, the cars had coal inside and are laid over.
Watson says his understanding is that a bow in the track caused the cars to derail. Since there are no chemical involved, the Abbeville County Sheriff's Office isn't deeming this a major scene.
He also says someone who was cleaning up in the area notified him about the spill.
We have reached out to CSX for more details. As of writing, we have not heard back.
Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.
