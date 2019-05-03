GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County sheriff Steven Mueller says his deputies are investigating a shooting Friday evening in Gaffney.
Dispatchers earlier confirmed to FOX Carolina an investigation was underway at Coach Hill Drive, off of Filter Plant Road. Mueller later confirmed to us the investigation was for a shooting.
Sheriff Mueller later confirmed to FOX Carolina the call came in at 9:06 p.m. and that they found a 27-year-old man lying in the road, suffering from possibly life-threatening injuries. The victim has since been taken to a hospital for treatment, but Mueller did not have his condition as of writing.
Mueller says witnesses gave his deputies detailed descriptions of a person of interest in the case, and were able to quickly find the man. Mueller says that person gave chase on foot but was quickly taken into custody.
Mueller notes the victim and suspect have negative history and have gotten into verbal altercations before. He says at some point during an altercation Friday night, a handgun was pulled.
CCSO is working on getting search warrants for the property where the shooting happened. Mueller thanked witnesses for helping officers track down the person of interest.
Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.
