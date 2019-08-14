ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County sheriff said deputies were forced to fire on a suspect who came out of a house with a gun when deputies were attempting to serve an arrest warrant Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting happened on Simpson Road shortly before 5 p.m.
Sheriff Chad McBride said deputies had been out in the area earlier in the day to investigate an assault and threats that were made.
McBride said deputies learned the suspect had been armed with a butcher knife during that incident and gathered enough evidence to secure a warrant for assault and battery.
When deputies returned to serve that warrant, they found the suspect barricaded inside the home, which belonged to a family member.
Eventually, McBride said the suspect came out of the house, armed with a long gun, and attempted to "engage deputies."
However, McBride said deputies fired first.
At least one deputy fired at the suspect once.
"If you come at us with a weapon or a firearm, you can pretty much expect what’s going to happen," McBride said.
The sheriff said deputies "tried to reason with him in every way possible" before the shooting. He added, "it was a very volatile situation."
Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore confirmed his office was called out to investigate, eventually confirming the suspect died and was 37 years old. However, that person's identity has not yet been released.
No deputies were hurt.
SLED has been called in to take over the investigation.
