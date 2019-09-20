CHEROKEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A Cherokee County deputy was arrested for domestic violence in the second degree after the Sheriff requested that SLED officials investigate the alleged incident.
Upon investigating, deputies learned that their coworker was involved in the incident at his home on September 17th. The deputy was immediately suspended without pay, and ordered to surrender his badge, gun and equipment while he was under investigation.
The officers with SLED obtained warrants for his arrest, and booked him into the detention center late Friday afternoon. His employment was immediately terminated. Officials say he worked for the Sheriff's department for seven years.
The former deputy was identified as Jeffrey Blake William Cole, 28, of Gaffney, S.C.
Sheriff Mueller provided a statement on the incident:
"Our staff is reminded on a regular basis that everyone in law enforcement must follow the laws and our actions as law enforcement officers must always be above reproach. This agency will always ensure the officers and staff are held to the highest standard. We will always do what is right to protect our agencies integrity. There are many great men and women officers in the Sheriff's Office who choose to make the right decisions every day and serve with honor, professionalism, excellence, dedication and above all with integrity as they serve the citizens and those expectations will never be lowered."
