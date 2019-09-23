SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said DNA evidence was used to close a murder case after 31 years.
Wright said advances in DNA technology led SLED to identify the suspect in the death of James Larry Smith in 1988 in the Pauline community.
According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office’s unsolved homicides page, a man ambushed Smith as he entered his home.
The assault happened in early December 1988. Wright said deputies were responding to a report of a burglary and arrived to find much more had taken place.
Before Smith was attacked, Wright said Smith's fiancee had arrived at the home and was assaulted by someone inside. A cloth of some sort was wrapped around her head before she was struck repeatedly with a hammer and then sexually assaulted.
When Smith arrived after work, Wright said the same suspect assaulted him, leaving Smith in a coma. Smith died several months later as a result of his injuries.
“For 31 years the families had no idea who did this," Wright said. “Turned out it was someone in close proximity.”
Sheriff said the person responsible for the crimes was found to be Roger Wayne Switzer.
SLED was able to use evidence collected at the scene and match that evidence to Switzer's DNA profile.
Switzer died in 2008.
