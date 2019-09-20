SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright on Friday confirmed DNA evidence was used to close a murder case after 31 years.
Wright said DNA confirmed Roger Wayne Switzer as the suspect in the death of James Larry Smith in 1988 in the Pauline community.
According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office’s unsolved homicides page, a man ambushed Smith as he entered his home on Murph Road.
Smith died several months later as a result of his injuries.
Switzer died in 2008, the sheriff said.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said additional details on this case will be released during a news conference on Monday.
