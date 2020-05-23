STEPHENS COUNTY, GA. (FOX Carolina) -- Stephens County Search and Rescue Team was searching searching for a missing elderly man last seen in the Prather Bridge Area.
Clyde Rholetter is 85 years old and suffering from dementia. He was last seen wearing a light blue checkered shirt and khaki pants, officials say. Neighbors believe he walked toward Georgia Baptist near Lake Louise Road.
As of noon, he was found safe, Stephens County Sheriff says.
