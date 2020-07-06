GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County sheriff Hobart Lewis says the two people who lost their lives in a nightclub shooting early Sunday morning were beloved people, one who he described as a totally innocent bystander.
Eight people were wounded by the gunfire at Lavish Lounge but 23-year-old Mykala Bell and 51-year-old Clarence Sterling Johnson were identified as the two victims that were killed. Lewis took time during a press briefing to discuss both victims individually.
Of Johnson, Lewis said he was a security guard at the club that night, set up near the front entrance and stage. Johnson was well-known in the area, and Lewis said he was a non-confrontational kind of person.
On Monday, FOX Carolina spoke with Sterling Johnson, Clarence's son, and Laurie Johnson, Clarence's sister who tells us they can't believe Johnson's life was taken in such a senseless manner.
Johnson's family says he spent five years working as a part-time security guard and a full-time construction worker and was loved by his community.
Clarence Johnson leaves behind four children and three grandchildren.
Lewis described Mykala Bell as a textbook bystander caught up in something terrible.
"She was absolutely an innocent victim," Lewis said. "Truly the definition of an innocent bystander."
Her aunt and uncle first spoke to FOX Carolina. Ashley and Ramon Arnold say Mykala was an angel and someone who was a role model in their family.
"God reveals all evil," said Ramon, "and it’s hard watching the videos and hearing the gunshots knowing one of those hit my niece, hit Mykala.”
"My 12-year-old asked me 'so mommy they don’t have a mommy anymore'? What do you say to that how do you explain that for the people that did it, they don’t think about stuff like that?" questioned Ashley.
"We are lost. We are lost."
GCSO is continuing to investigate the shooting, and Lewis says he's working with state leaders to shut the club down Monday morning.
CONTINUING COVERAGE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.