ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Anderson County Sheriff's Office are investigating a fatal shooting on Saturday afternoon.
The shooting was reported just before 3 p.m. at Allison Square Apartments on Abbeville Highway, officials say. Upon arrival, deputies located one victim who sustained one gunshot wound, the victim unfortunately passed away on scene.
While on scene, FOX Carolina News spoke to Takisha Harrison, the wife of the shooting victim, who identified him as Corey Harrison.
Forensic Investigators and Criminal Investigations Detectives are responding to the scene.
