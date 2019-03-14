GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County sheriff said a Gaffney man is dead after being shot by a family member, but no charges have been filed at this time.
The shooting happened at an address on McKowns Mountain Road late Wednesday evening.
According to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler, the victim, identified as William Scott Putnam, 41, was involved in a domestic dispute with a family member when he was shot.
Fowler says the shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. and Putnam was pronounced dead around 9:34 p.m.
We reached out to Sheriff Steve Mueller who confirmed to FOX Carolina that Putnam was shot by a family member.
The family member has been cooperating with investigators and has not been charged at this time.
Mueller said after autopsy results and forensic exams are complete, deputies will meet with the solicitor's office to determine if charges are needed or if the case will be ruled a justifiable homicide.
An autopsy will be performed on Friday to assist with the investigation.
