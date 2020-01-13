CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A man is the custody of Cherokee County Sheriff's Department after being caught after allegedly stealing $151.00 and a case of beer from a Dollar General, according to a press release from Sheriff Mueller.
Deputies say on January 13th, an armed robbery was reported at the Dollar General along Chesnee Highway. The suspect went into the store and proceeded to place a six pack of beer on the counter and hold the clerk at gun point, demanding cash from the register.
Employees luckily caught site of the perp's truck and called 911 after he left with the cash and stolen beer.
A deputy with CCSO then noticed the truck, matching the description nearby, and pulled the driver over for a traffic stop.
The deputy then discovered the handgun, stolen cash, and stolen beer in his truck.
The suspect was then placed under arrest. He was identified as 50-year-old Brian Mitchell Tucker, of Gaffney, S.C. He is charged with the following:
- Armed robbery with a deadly robbery
- Unlawful carrying of a weapon
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon
- Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
