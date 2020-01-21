CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a 14-year-old girl who has a history of running away.
Deputies say this is not the first time Zoie Inez Brown has run away from home.
Most recently, she was reported missing on January 19 after her parents found she was gone from their home, having cut off her ankle monitor.
She was required to wear the monitor due to a history of running away.
Zoie is described as standing 4'10'' tall and weighing around 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Investigators say they've entered the teen into the National Crime information Center (NCIC) for other jurisdictions to help in trying to find her.
Based on her previous history, authorities believe Zoie could be with some friends or an adult either still in Cherokee County, or the Cowpens area of Spartanburg.
Any adults or persons found to be aiding or harboring a runaway/missing juvenile will face criminal charges.
Anyone who may have information on Zoie's whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1 (888) CRIME-SC or Investigator Ward at (864) 489-4722 ext. 119.
