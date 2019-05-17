WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating two suspects associated with a break-in this morning (5/17/19) at Countryside Exxon #2 located at 80550 West Oak Highway, Westminster, SC 29693.
The suspects are believed to be two white males between the ages of 15-30. The two males arrived at the crime scene in a red Ford F150.
During the incident, the suspects kept their faces partially covered. The suspects fled the crime scene on Highway 24 going toward Highway 59.
If you or anyone you know saw any suspicious vehicles or persons in the area, or have any information please call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 638-4111.
To leave an anonymous tip call Crime Stoppers at (864) 638-7867 or 1-888-CRIME-SC. We appreciate the public’s cooperation and assistance with this matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.