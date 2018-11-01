ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County sheriff said a county jail inmate who escaped from a work detail on Thursday is back in custody.
Deputies said they weresearching for Devin Blake Howell, 21.
Howell is 6’1” tall, weighs 164 pounds, has brown hair, green eyes and is clean shaven. He may be wearing a white or tan buttoned shirt.
Deputies said they found Howell’s clothing in a bathroom at the Animal Shelter where he was assigned to work. They believe Howell walked away from the shelter on US 29 sometime around 2 p.m.
Howell was a minimum security inmate in jail on a family court order, deputies said.
According to the online jail roster, Howell was charged with failure to pay child support.
Sheriff Chad McBride called Howell's decision to run a "stupid" one. Howell was only serving a 30-day sentence, but if he is convicted of escape, he could face several years in prison.
McBride said just before 6:30 p.m. that Howell was back in custody at the Andercon County Detention Center.
