GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal drowning, after a male victim was located this afternoon. 

The victim was initially reported missing after going into the Saluda river yesterday afternoon, his body was located on Sunday. 

His identity has not been released yet.

This case is under investigation by the Greenville County Sheriff’s office and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

