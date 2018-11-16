GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood County deputies are investigating a triple homicide Friday morning, according to Sheriff Dennis Kelly.
Kelly said three victims were found deceased at a home on Perch Street.
Deputies were called to the home at 10:01 a.m.
Kelly said investigators are waiting for search warrants to enter the residence.
