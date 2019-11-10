UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Union County Sheriff's Office says SLED is investigating a deputy-involved shooting after they say a man ran at them with a 'sword.'
The incident was reported just before 7:30 p.m. on November 9 in Jonesville along Lockhart Highway.
Sheriff Taylor with Union County Sheriff's Office says they arrived at the man's residence to find him with some sort of machete-like weapon.
When deputies and EMTs encountered the man, Taylor says he came at the officials with the 'sword.' A deputy attempted to taze the man to no avail.
The Sheriff says his deputy had to fire to stop the man from furthering his approach.
Thankfully, deputies were hurt in the shooting, and they are still investigating what led up to the incident.
The Union County Coroner is investigating, as well as SLED.
Details remain limited. Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more.
MORE NEWS - Deputies: Suspect taken into custody after shooting along Seminole Drive in Spartanburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.