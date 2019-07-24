SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Sheriff Chuck Wright said deputies are investigating after a juvenile was shot at a Spartanburg County mobile home park.
Several deputies and crime scene technicians responded along Marlette Avenue where a juvenile boy was found shot, Wright said.
“He’s in bad shape and we need you to pray for that young man,” Wright said.
Two other males were seen leaving the scene in a small white car, Wright said.
The sheriff said a language barrier was slowing down the investigation and that translators were requested at the scene.
Dispatchers said the call came in just after 3 p.m.
No other details were immediately available.
