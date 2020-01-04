STEPHENS COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) The Stephens County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after a woman's body was discovered by a family walking their dog Saturday morning.
Sheriff Randy Shirley says the woman was found on Broken Bridges near Lake Hartwell.
Based their investigation, Shirley says they believe the woman is from Lumpkin County and traveled to the Stephens County Boat Ramp and Park either late Friday, or early Saturday morning.
Shirley says the coroner was on his way to autopsy the body. The woman's identity has yet to be released, as officials are still working to notify family members.
The investigation remains ongoing. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
